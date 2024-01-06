Chicago Capital LLC Has $584,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Chicago Capital LLC reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,914 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in AT&T by 102,614.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 823,706,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,138,120,000 after buying an additional 822,904,620 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,767,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,529,543,000 after buying an additional 11,639,588 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,085,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,738,520,000 after acquiring an additional 9,781,352 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,173,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,198,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AT&T by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after acquiring an additional 29,769,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock opened at $17.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $124.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.34.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.08%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

