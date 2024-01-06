Chicago Capital LLC Has $407,000 Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Chicago Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $7,539,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,094,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,949,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $6,359,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,660,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $7,539,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,094,585 shares in the company, valued at $438,949,443.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 177,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,620,100. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APO shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.42.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $94.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.16 and a 52-week high of $96.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.74. The stock has a market cap of $53.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.65.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.03 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

