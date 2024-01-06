Chicago Capital LLC Has $332,000 Stock Position in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)

Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Xponential Fitness were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Xponential Fitness by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,238,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,511 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,849,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Xponential Fitness by 2,553.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 808,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,568,000 after acquiring an additional 777,955 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP lifted its position in Xponential Fitness by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 1,080,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,630,000 after acquiring an additional 595,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Xponential Fitness by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,032,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,809,000 after acquiring an additional 530,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Xponential Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.70.

Shares of XPOF opened at $11.43 on Friday. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $33.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.75.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Xponential Fitness had a net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $80.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

