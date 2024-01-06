Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC) Shares Bought by Crown Wealth Group LLC

Crown Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,920 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December accounts for about 8.1% of Crown Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Crown Wealth Group LLC owned about 1.66% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $10,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PDEC opened at $34.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.49 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.