Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) CFO Jarrod Langhans Sells 2,401 Shares of Stock

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 2,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $136,184.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,653,649.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $57.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 119.33 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.98. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $68.95.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $384.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.54 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 160.56% and a net margin of 13.54%. Celsius’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Celsius by 1,350.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Celsius in the third quarter valued at $32,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Celsius in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Celsius in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CELH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Celsius in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Celsius in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.33 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Celsius in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Celsius to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.33 target price on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.18.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

