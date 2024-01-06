Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) SVP Paul H. Storey Sells 3,468 Shares of Stock

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) SVP Paul H. Storey sold 3,468 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $196,704.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,612,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Celsius Price Performance

CELH stock opened at $57.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 119.33 and a beta of 1.72. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.75 and a 1 year high of $68.95.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $384.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.54 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 160.56% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Celsius from $63.33 to $76.67 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Celsius in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.33 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Celsius in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.33 price target on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP grew its position in Celsius by 27.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Celsius by 1.6% in the second quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Celsius by 3.8% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in Celsius by 4.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Celsius by 19.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Featured Stories

