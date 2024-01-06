Contrasting MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH) and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)

MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH – Get Free Report) and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MDB Capital and Coinbase Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MDB Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Coinbase Global 7 8 8 0 2.04

Coinbase Global has a consensus price target of $89.00, indicating a potential downside of 42.20%. Given Coinbase Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Coinbase Global is more favorable than MDB Capital.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MDB Capital N/A N/A N/A Coinbase Global -26.42% -10.90% -0.50%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MDB Capital and Coinbase Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares MDB Capital and Coinbase Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MDB Capital $5.35 million 84.34 N/A N/A N/A Coinbase Global $3.19 billion 11.53 -$2.62 billion ($3.23) -47.67

MDB Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coinbase Global.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.0% of Coinbase Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.2% of Coinbase Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Coinbase Global beats MDB Capital on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MDB Capital

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a broker-dealer. The company operates through two segments, Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service, and Technology Development. The Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service segment operates as a full-service broker dealer that focuses on conducting private and public securities offerings, as well as providing research services for investment banking due diligence. The Technology Development segment engages in the synthetic biology technology development business. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Addison, Texas.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

