Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 8th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0117 per share on Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Dynacor Group’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Dynacor Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of DNG opened at C$4.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.30. Dynacor Group has a twelve month low of C$2.83 and a twelve month high of C$4.18. The stock has a market cap of C$150.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Dynacor Group had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of C$85.10 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dynacor Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

About Dynacor Group

In related news, Director Maria Del Rocio Rodriguez Espinoza purchased 16,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,447.89. Company insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metals deposits. The company holds interest in the Tumipampa property covering an area of 7,696 hectares located in Peru. It also holds a 100% interest in the greenfield Anta project that includes eight concessions covering an area of 5,600 hectares situated in Southern Peru.

