iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Purchased by Crown Wealth Group LLC

Crown Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,504 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,385.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 21,867 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $702,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $117.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.16. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $72.09 and a 52-week high of $123.64.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.