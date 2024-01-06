Fetch.ai Price Down 5% Over Last Week (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 6th. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $533.94 million and approximately $84.07 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001474 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.60 or 0.00079193 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00027612 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00022483 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007656 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007103 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 828,908,230 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

