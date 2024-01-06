Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) COO Roger Adsett Sells 3,042 Shares

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) COO Roger Adsett sold 3,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total transaction of $88,856.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,183 shares in the company, valued at $4,708,155.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Insmed Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $29.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.32. Insmed Incorporated has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.26.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.86 million. Analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Insmed by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,345,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $362,224,000 after buying an additional 1,024,956 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,977,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,358,000 after purchasing an additional 429,664 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,374,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,327,000 after purchasing an additional 307,913 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 0.3% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 5,889,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,416,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 15.6% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,285,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,433,000 after purchasing an additional 579,241 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

