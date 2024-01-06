NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,631 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 11,871 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of NXP Semiconductors worth $56,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,453 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% in the second quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 15.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $251.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,261 shares of company stock worth $4,776,057. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $205.72 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $153.89 and a twelve month high of $238.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $53.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.26.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. As a group, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.