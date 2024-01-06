CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,961,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 143,563 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CSX were worth $60,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

CSX opened at $34.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $35.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

