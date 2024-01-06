New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 38,042 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 866,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,042 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $61,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 22,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 385,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,407,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.14.

NYSE:CL opened at $79.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.35 and a 200 day moving average of $75.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.44. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $82.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,597,828.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,167,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,834.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,908. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

