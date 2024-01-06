OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Invests $36,000 in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 345.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 44.2% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $585,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 60,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 36,108 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPMB opened at $21.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.30. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.67.

The SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund tracks an index of US agency mortgage pass-through debt. SPMB was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

