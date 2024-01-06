MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Purchases Shares of 13 NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in NVR by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 61 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 4.6% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,482,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 1.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,911,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 5.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,303.12, for a total value of $3,447,806.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,306 shares in the company, valued at $77,566,194.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 547 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,303.12, for a total transaction of $3,447,806.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,306 shares in the company, valued at $77,566,194.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total value of $787,266.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,742.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,038 shares of company stock worth $61,248,065 over the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $6,937.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6,417.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6,224.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4,668.28 and a 12-month high of $7,075.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $115.60 by $9.66. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 17.05%. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $118.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 462.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

