MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Increases Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 402.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $235.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $229.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $96.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.46 and a 52-week high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.50.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

