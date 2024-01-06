Telemus Capital LLC Sells 1,436 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 1,590.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 683.3% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Fortive by 74.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Fortive by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:FTV opened at $71.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.06. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $62.70 and a one year high of $79.90.

Fortive Increases Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). Fortive had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FTV. UBS Group raised their price objective on Fortive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.15.

View Our Latest Analysis on FTV

Fortive Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.