Godsey & Gibb Inc. Reduces Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 98,197.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,468,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,456,532 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,201,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,534,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374,611 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after buying an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,872,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,129,431,000 after buying an additional 3,019,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,378,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,152,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.89.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $29.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $51.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 89.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.