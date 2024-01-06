Komodo Hits Market Capitalization of $36.63 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $36.63 million and approximately $625,060.38 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000617 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00052100 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00040826 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00017237 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.