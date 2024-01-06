Venus (XVS) Price Tops $11.96

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One Venus token can currently be bought for approximately $11.96 or 0.00027385 BTC on exchanges. Venus has a total market capitalization of $187.33 million and $31.09 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Venus has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Venus

Venus’ launch date was September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,658,232 tokens. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus’ official website is venus.io. The official message board for Venus is community.venus.io.

Buying and Selling Venus

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is a decentralized finance (DeFi) lending and borrowing platform deployed on the BNB Chain. Created by the Swipe project team, led by Joselito Lizarondo, it combines the features of Maker and Compound to offer a user-friendly DeFi experience. The native governance token, XVS, is used for voting, staking, and participating in the protocol’s governance. Venus Protocol focuses on risk management, decentralization, and user experience improvements in its latest version (V4), introducing features like Isolated Pools and the Resilient Price Oracle to enhance its capabilities.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

