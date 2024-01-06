Sapphire (SAPP) Reaches One Day Volume of $4,981.70

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. During the last week, Sapphire has traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sapphire has a market cap of $30.31 million and $4,981.70 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,235.68 or 0.05117509 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.60 or 0.00079193 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00027612 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00014352 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00022483 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007656 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,603,335,613 coins and its circulating supply is 1,582,665,391 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.