Crown Wealth Group LLC Makes New $1.72 Million Investment in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Crown Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,000. VanEck Semiconductor ETF comprises 1.3% of Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 68.6% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SMH opened at $166.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.44. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $101.43 and a twelve month high of $176.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $1.0427 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

