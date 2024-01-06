Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Crown Wealth Group LLC

Crown Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,209,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG opened at $301.35 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.94 and a one year high of $313.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $297.80 and its 200-day moving average is $286.84. The company has a market capitalization of $98.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

