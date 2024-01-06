Crown Wealth Group LLC Takes $758,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL)

Crown Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July comprises about 0.6% of Crown Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Crown Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.48% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 4.7% during the second quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 6.3% during the third quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 9.3% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Down 0.1 %

KJUL opened at $26.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.55.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.