Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up 2.9% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $18,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.83.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.9 %

DE stock opened at $395.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $395.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $110.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 16.96%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.