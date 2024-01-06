Crown Wealth Group LLC Makes New $390,000 Investment in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF (BATS:XSEP)

Crown Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF (BATS:XSEP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000. Crown Wealth Group LLC owned 0.41% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $330,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Echo Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF Price Performance

BATS XSEP opened at $35.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.46.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – September (XSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.