3,804 Shares in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Acquired by Crown Wealth Group LLC

Crown Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HDV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $853,748,000. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,606 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,726,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,033,000 after acquiring an additional 8,956 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,565,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,320,000 after acquiring an additional 113,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,786.7% during the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 1,157,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,420 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $103.79 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $93.46 and a 52 week high of $107.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.