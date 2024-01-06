Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Holdings Lowered by Index Venture Associates VI Ltd

Index Venture Associates VI Ltd decreased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,871,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,917 shares during the quarter. Robinhood Markets makes up 99.9% of Index Venture Associates VI Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Index Venture Associates VI Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Robinhood Markets worth $567,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,374,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572,799 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 32,834,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,110,000 after purchasing an additional 915,091 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 25,039,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,897,000 after purchasing an additional 724,776 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,981,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,337,000 after buying an additional 943,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newlands Management Operations LLC increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 162.3% during the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 21,055,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,129,000 after buying an additional 13,028,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

HOOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.27.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total value of $62,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 921,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,451,348.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total transaction of $62,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 921,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,451,348.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 90,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total transaction of $848,898.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 402,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,858.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 850,693 shares of company stock valued at $9,018,619. Insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $11.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average is $10.53. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $13.51.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.51 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

