Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Crown Wealth Group LLC

Crown Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,603 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 71.2% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Illumina by 203.5% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 261 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Scotiabank upgraded Illumina from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.50.

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILMN stock opened at $130.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.68. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $238.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

