Crown Wealth Group LLC Decreases Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Crown Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC owned 0.06% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 54.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 68,396 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 4,070.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 18,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $35.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $445.21 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.18.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

