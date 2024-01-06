Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 124 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,007 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 2.1% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $13,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Walmart by 93,272.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,045,359,000 after purchasing an additional 820,124,410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,364,767 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,775,334,000 after acquiring an additional 430,215 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,499,791 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,995,749,000 after acquiring an additional 394,797 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 112,181.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Walmart by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,199 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMT opened at $156.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $421.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.06 and its 200 day moving average is $158.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.09 and a 12-month high of $169.94.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 231,379,740 shares in the company, valued at $36,048,963,492. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $713,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,744 shares in the company, valued at $43,195,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 231,379,740 shares in the company, valued at $36,048,963,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,984,703 over the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

