Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. Kroger accounts for about 1.4% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $9,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,619,420,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. HSBC began coverage on Kroger in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stephens lowered their price target on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.30.

NYSE KR opened at $46.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.78. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.45.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

