Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Sells 537 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 3.4% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $21,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $228.10 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $234.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

