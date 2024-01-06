Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Acquired by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter worth $36,853,000. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.4% during the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 12,915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 843.3% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 161.6% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at $18,360,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,132.29 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $928.49 and a 1-year high of $1,615.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,108.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,164.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $0.17. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 1,852.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $942.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.18 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $975.00 target price (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,223.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MTD

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann purchased 315 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,026.54 per share, with a total value of $323,360.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,748.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.