Telemus Capital LLC Grows Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,052,000 after acquiring an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 16,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 9,689 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 169.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 87,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,156,000 after buying an additional 54,927 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $199,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,387,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 199,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,194,892.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $199,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATO. Mizuho raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.43.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

ATO opened at $117.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $101.00 and a 12 month high of $125.28.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $587.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $0.805 dividend. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.53%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

