Telemus Capital LLC Sells 4,432 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,432 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in Novartis by 49.5% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 1.2% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP grew its holdings in Novartis by 1.6% in the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 0.7% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Novartis by 3.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Novartis Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:NVS opened at $106.32 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.98 and a 12 month high of $106.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $225.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

