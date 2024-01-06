Telemus Capital LLC Has $800,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,033 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.7% during the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 3.1% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.95.

Comcast Stock Up 1.0 %

Comcast stock opened at $43.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $173.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.63 and a twelve month high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Further Reading

