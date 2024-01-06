Telemus Capital LLC Buys Shares of 35,517 Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kenvue presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of Kenvue stock opened at $21.35 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.89.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. On average, analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

