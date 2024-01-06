New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,824 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,824 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of KLA worth $68,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 4.7% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in KLA by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KLA by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on KLA in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $527.94.

KLA Trading Down 0.4 %

KLAC opened at $544.31 on Friday. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $355.88 and a fifty-two week high of $597.43. The company has a market cap of $73.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $546.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $500.95.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.34 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 26.01%.

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.