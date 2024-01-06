The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th.
Greenbrier Companies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Greenbrier Companies has a payout ratio of 32.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Greenbrier Companies to earn $3.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.4%.
Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance
Shares of GBX stock opened at $46.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.62. Greenbrier Companies has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $50.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have issued reports on GBX shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $338,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,098.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 7,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $243,605.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,147.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer bought 10,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $338,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,098.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenbrier Companies
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.
About Greenbrier Companies
The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.
