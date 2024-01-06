The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th.

Greenbrier Companies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Greenbrier Companies has a payout ratio of 32.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Greenbrier Companies to earn $3.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.4%.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance

Shares of GBX stock opened at $46.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.62. Greenbrier Companies has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $50.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $808.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.94 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GBX shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

View Our Latest Report on GBX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $338,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,098.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 7,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $243,605.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,147.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer bought 10,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $338,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,098.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenbrier Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

About Greenbrier Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.