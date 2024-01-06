Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Plans $0.44 Monthly Dividend

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.437 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th.
Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of SBR stock opened at $65.56 on Friday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $55.60 and a 52-week high of $91.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.68.
Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 974.95% and a net margin of 96.33%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 million during the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sabine Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About Sabine Royalty Trust
Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.
