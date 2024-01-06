Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Plans $0.44 Monthly Dividend

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.437 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th.

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SBR stock opened at $65.56 on Friday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $55.60 and a 52-week high of $91.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.68.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 974.95% and a net margin of 96.33%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabine Royalty Trust

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,085 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50,753 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,064 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,743 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 22,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873 shares in the last quarter. 12.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sabine Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Further Reading

