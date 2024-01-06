The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th.

Greenbrier Companies has increased its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Greenbrier Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 32.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Greenbrier Companies to earn $3.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.4%.

Greenbrier Companies Price Performance

GBX opened at $46.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Greenbrier Companies has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $50.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.63 and a 200-day moving average of $40.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.25. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $808.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Greenbrier Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $338,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,098.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Greenbrier Companies news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $338,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,098.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 7,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $243,605.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,536 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,147.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenbrier Companies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter valued at about $13,143,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter valued at about $11,405,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,114,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 31.9% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,214,000 after buying an additional 249,720 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth about $4,246,000. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GBX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

