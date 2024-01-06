Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Price Performance

AI stock opened at C$10.52 on Friday. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a one year low of C$9.76 and a one year high of C$12.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.31, a quick ratio of 102.54 and a current ratio of 104.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$461.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Atrium Mortgage Investment alerts:

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Atrium Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 83.86% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of C$25.41 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atrium Mortgage Investment will post 1.1187166 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AI shares. Laurentian set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a C$13.34 target price on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Atrium Mortgage Investment

Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides residential and commercial mortgages services in Canada. The company offers various types of mortgage loans, such as land and development financing, construction and mezzanine financing, and commercial term and bridge financing services for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.