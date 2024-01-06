EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th.

EMCOR Group has increased its dividend by an average of 29.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. EMCOR Group has a dividend payout ratio of 5.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect EMCOR Group to earn $12.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.7%.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Stock Up 0.7 %

EMCOR Group stock opened at $212.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.02. EMCOR Group has a twelve month low of $142.63 and a twelve month high of $227.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.45 and a 200-day moving average of $207.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Report on EME

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 92.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

About EMCOR Group

(Get Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.