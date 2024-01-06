Chicago Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Chicago Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,063 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $12,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $454,598.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,079.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $454,598.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,079.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,141,963.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,388.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,293 shares of company stock worth $12,135,724 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $72.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.28. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

EW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.67.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

