Chicago Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Chicago Capital LLC reduced its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 360,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 63,674 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC owned approximately 2.08% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $21,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $39,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8,373.3% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ LGND opened at $70.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.56. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $49.24 and a twelve month high of $85.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.16 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.34. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LGND. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ligand Pharmaceuticals

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.