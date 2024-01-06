Chicago Capital LLC Has $29.71 Million Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Chicago Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $29,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 1,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,191,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $703.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $277.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $563.99 and a 12-month high of $771.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $695.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $668.73.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. Analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a $1.5337 dividend. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $795.50.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

