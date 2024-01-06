Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Sold by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC cut its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $14,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,456,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,728,000 after buying an additional 125,371 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,439,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,853,000 after buying an additional 30,642 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 43.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,254,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,989,000 after buying an additional 378,671 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 685.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,219,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,061,000 after buying an additional 1,063,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,148,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,170,000 after buying an additional 43,350 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $272.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 165.38 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $274.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.41. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.28 and a 12-month high of $289.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $515.50 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 3.59%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 98.18%.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,334 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.98, for a total transaction of $2,980,615.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,471,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,016,773,755.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,334 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.98, for a total transaction of $2,980,615.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,471,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,016,773,755.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,257 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.17, for a total value of $1,734,252.69. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,342,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,802,110.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,894 shares of company stock valued at $30,441,746 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MORN shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

