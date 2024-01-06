Nexus Infrastructure (LON:NEXS) Trading 5.6% Higher

Shares of Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS – Get Free Report) traded up 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 95 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 95 ($1.21). 13,800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 8,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90 ($1.15).

Nexus Infrastructure Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 86.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 109.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.58 million, a PE ratio of 53.07 and a beta of 0.73.

Nexus Infrastructure Company Profile

Nexus Infrastructure plc offers infrastructure and civil engineering services to the housebuilding and commercial sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Tamdown, TriConnex, and eSmart Networks. The company undertakes earthworks; builds highways, substructures, and basements; and installs drainage systems.

